STERIS (STE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

STERIS (NYSE:STE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect STERIS to post earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. STERIS has set its FY 2022 guidance at $7.600-$7.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $7.60-7.85 EPS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect STERIS to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $233.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.60. STERIS has a twelve month low of $170.36 and a twelve month high of $237.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STE. Stephens upped their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total value of $309,549.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

