Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 264.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in KE during the first quarter worth approximately $5,956,243,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KE by 111.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989,769 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in KE by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,407,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387,539 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 138.7% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,940,000 after buying an additional 3,700,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. raised its position in shares of KE by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 9,235,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,347,000 after buying an additional 2,848,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.11.

NYSE BEKE opened at $18.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of -1.61. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.01.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. KE had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 4.92%. On average, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

