Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $168,000 Stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 164.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 45.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 85,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 26,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 59.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 40,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CTR opened at $26.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.98. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $28.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

