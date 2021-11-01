Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 170.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 204,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43,104 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 45.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 82,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 219.8% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDT opened at $28.52 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $31.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84.

