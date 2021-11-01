Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 86.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,871 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,829,000 after buying an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $553,000.

IWB opened at $258.38 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $258.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.20.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

