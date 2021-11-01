Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.25 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 97.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,931 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

DSU opened at $11.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.49. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

