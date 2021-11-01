Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.27 Million Stake in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its position in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,801 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,699 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.17% of American Software worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 80.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $163,961.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,163.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $28.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $963.02 million, a PE ratio of 107.15 and a beta of 0.55. American Software, Inc. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $29.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

