Stifel Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 289.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 57.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Shares of FUN opened at $46.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.20. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.50.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. The company’s revenue was up 3597.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

