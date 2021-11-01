Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 2,456 Shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.34% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 507.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 24,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAN opened at $21.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $26.14.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

