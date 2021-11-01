Stifel Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 20,966 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,659 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,946,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 26,872.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 386,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after buying an additional 385,349 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 545.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 372,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,591,000 after acquiring an additional 315,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 664,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after acquiring an additional 229,635 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $61.98 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.70 and a one year high of $62.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.39.

