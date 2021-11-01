Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $112.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $130.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.57.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.07 on Friday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $85.45 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after buying an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $416,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 361.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $177,613,000 after buying an additional 1,244,108 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

