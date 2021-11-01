Stifel Nicolaus Increases Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $55.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.55. 167,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,752. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

