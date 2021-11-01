Stifel Nicolaus Increases Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $55.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HUN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.
Shares of NYSE HUN traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.55. 167,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,752. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $33.35.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Huntsman during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.
