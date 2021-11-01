STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €46.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €46.50 ($54.71) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group set a €37.90 ($44.59) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €43.21 ($50.84).

STM opened at €40.92 ($48.14) on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €37.50.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

