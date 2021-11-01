STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) have earned an average recommendation of “N/A” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €43.21 ($50.84).

STM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of STM traded down €0.40 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €40.92 ($48.14). The company had a trading volume of 2,533,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($25.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €37.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €34.05.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

