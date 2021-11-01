STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on STM. Zacks Investment Research raised STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, raised STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Shares of NYSE STM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 49,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,657. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.34. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.46.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,526 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after purchasing an additional 88,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

