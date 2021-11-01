Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42.

INN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

In related news, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Summit Hotel Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 217,777 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.54% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

