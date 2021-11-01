Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.440-$6.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sun Communities also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.240-$1.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. Barclays began coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.43.

SUI stock opened at $195.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $135.01 and a twelve month high of $209.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.52 and its 200-day moving average is $183.36.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 12.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 65.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,914 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

