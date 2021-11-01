Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells $93,030.00 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $93,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $94,740.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $183,685.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $99,690.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30.

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $102,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $30.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.42.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.12 million. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,506,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

