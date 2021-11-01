SUN Hits 1-Day Volume of $24.10 Million (SUN)

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. SUN has a market capitalization of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00078660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00073558 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00103001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,586.00 or 0.99967779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.65 or 0.07021498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00022813 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

