Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$78.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial to C$78.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SLF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$74.14.

SLF stock opened at C$70.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$52.18 and a twelve month high of C$71.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$66.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.12. The stock has a market cap of C$41.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

