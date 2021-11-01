SUN (old) (SUN) Price Down 99.9% This Week

SUN (old) (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. One SUN (old) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN (old) has a total market cap of $152,457.26 and approximately $22.37 million worth of SUN (old) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SUN (old) has traded 99.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00078660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000369 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00051265 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

SUN (old) Profile

SUN is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. SUN (old)’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN (old)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

