Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) will report sales of $64.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.90 million and the highest is $70.62 million. Sunnova Energy International posted sales of $38.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $236.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $229.00 million to $255.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $343.58 million, with estimates ranging from $324.10 million to $384.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

NOVA traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $44.33. 81,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $57.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $206,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,368 shares of company stock worth $2,836,683. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

