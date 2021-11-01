Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,044,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,708 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $39,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 603,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 86.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 132.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after purchasing an additional 317,932 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 51.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 87,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 29,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 13.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.

NOVA stock opened at $44.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.00. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 128.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 5,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,836,683 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.72.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

