Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Separately, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GLBL opened at $9.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

