Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Stake in Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KURI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.12% of Alkuri Global Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,952,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $3,459,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,485,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Alkuri Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $743,000. Institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

KURI opened at $9.20 on Monday. Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.92.

Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Ark Global Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp.

