Susquehanna International Group LLP Has $464,000 Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its holdings in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000.

Shares of GLBLU opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01. Cartesian Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.40.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

