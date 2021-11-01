Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $484,000 Position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HIPS. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $186,000. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 18,654 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF alerts:

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock opened at $15.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $16.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.