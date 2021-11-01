Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,965 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $35.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $30.43 and a 52 week high of $36.01.

