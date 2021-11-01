SVB Leerink Comments on Sanofi’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sanofi in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.20. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $50.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $54.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.24.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 54.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.5% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 328,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.