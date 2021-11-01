Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Raised to Hold at Danske

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Danske from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SVCBF. Cheuvreux raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:SVCBF opened at $16.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.22. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

