SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ SVFB opened at $9.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SVFB. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth $182,000. 57.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 operates as a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment II Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp.

