Swarm City (SWT) Market Cap Tops $213,864.90

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 1st. One Swarm City coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $213,864.90 and approximately $543.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.55 or 0.00230736 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00096403 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Swarm City

SWT is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.