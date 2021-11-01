Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

OTCMKTS SCMWY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.74. 17,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,936. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 19.20%. On average, analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

