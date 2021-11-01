Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Given Neutral Rating at UBS Group

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Friday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swisscom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.
OTCMKTS SCMWY traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.74. 17,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,936. The company has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $49.87 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.
