Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Purchased by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 69.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,293 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.10% of Syneos Health worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Syneos Health stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.35. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.80. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.29 and a 12 month high of $97.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,024 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,813. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

