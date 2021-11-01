Syscoin Market Cap Hits $200.04 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000527 BTC on exchanges. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $200.04 million and $6.14 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Syscoin has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.09 or 0.00324238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 133.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000087 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 621,593,089 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

