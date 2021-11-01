Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,795,000 after buying an additional 6,173,921 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,247,000 after buying an additional 3,067,269 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,730,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,505,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period. 16.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TSM opened at $113.55 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $84.53 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $588.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 45.72%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

