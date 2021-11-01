Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the September 30th total of 6,510,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

TAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $23,175,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,063,000 after purchasing an additional 843,710 shares during the last quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,346,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after buying an additional 757,543 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 374.5% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 833,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,948,000 after buying an additional 657,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,811,000 after buying an additional 462,051 shares during the period. 2.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.27. 2,358,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,724,360. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.50.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

