Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TVE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Acumen Capital set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy stock traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,209,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,442. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.76 and a 1-year high of C$3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$211.53 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.