Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) PT Raised to C$5.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TNEYF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.08.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.27. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.