Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.670-$1.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,251,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,944. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.65, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $271,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

