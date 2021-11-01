Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.24 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.710 EPS.

SKT stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, hitting $17.73. 1,251,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,944. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 88.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 46.20%.

SKT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.33.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

