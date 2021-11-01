TD Securities Raises Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$40.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.62.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU opened at $26.30 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $11.07 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64. The company has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 34.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,574,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,283,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,697,247 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 69,069,480.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,906,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906,948 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $125,404,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth $106,010,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $70,810,000. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Story: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.