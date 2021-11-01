TechTarget (TTGT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect TechTarget to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. TechTarget has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect TechTarget to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TechTarget stock opened at $94.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.85 and a beta of 0.86. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $976,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,153 shares of company stock valued at $8,094,016 over the last three months. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

