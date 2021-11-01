Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,100 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the September 30th total of 682,400 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.69. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $29.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $121.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.77 million. Research analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 67.1% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $2,840,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter valued at about $2,710,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at about $2,025,000. 18.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TGLS shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

