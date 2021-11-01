Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Oppenheimer

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TDOC. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.85.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.85 and its 200-day moving average is $149.19.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,885 in the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Teladoc Health by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,513 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Teladoc Health by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teladoc Health by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in Teladoc Health by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 105,422 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.