Teleflex Incorporated to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.21 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Teleflex in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $13.21 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $12.93. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.40 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $478.00 to $431.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.73.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $356.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $379.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.38. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $312.33 and a 1 year high of $449.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.75%.

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3.5% in the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 465 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 37.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.