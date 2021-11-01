Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the September 30th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TELNF opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.
About Telenor ASA
