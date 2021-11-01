Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,700 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the September 30th total of 160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 141.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNF opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.34. Telenor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

Featured Article: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.