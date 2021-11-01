Telos Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.88 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. Over the last week, Telos has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Telos has a total market capitalization of $283.62 million and $3.88 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001698 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Buying and Selling Telos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

