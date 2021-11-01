TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,082,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $64,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 1,920.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 75,098 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at about $62,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at about $5,522,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TIXT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $38.14 on Monday. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.23. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion and a PE ratio of 62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.12 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

TELUS International (Cda) Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

