TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Short Interest Update

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,900 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the September 30th total of 645,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:TIXT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.20. 68,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,615. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion and a PE ratio of 62.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TIXT shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS International (Cda) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) in the second quarter worth $500,000. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

